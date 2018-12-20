Powell, Stephens Reassigned by Rochester

December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Myles Powell and defenseman Devante Stephens have been reassigned by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Recalled on December, 11, Powell skated in five games with the Americans, however did not record a point. A native of Comox, BC, Powell has appeared in 17 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for 10 goals and eight assists in the process. He is currently riding a four-game point streak, totaling two goals and three assists, and he also had a seven-game point streak from November 7-21, totaling eight goals and three assists in that time.

Powell is currently in his first full pro season, after appearing in seven games in 2017-18 between the Cyclones and Americans. He accounted for a goal and two assists in those contests, along with a pair of assists in four playoff games for Cincinnati. Prior to turning pro, Powell spent four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.), where he accounted for 45 goals and 60 assists in 149 career games.

Hailing from White Rock, BC, Stephens is second on the Cyclones in defenseman scoring with five goals and 10 assists in 24 games, and he leads the ECHL with a plus-22 on-ice rating. Currently in his second pro season, Stephens accounted for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Americans last season.

Prior to turning pro, the White Rock, BC native spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kelowna Rockets. In 203 WHL game, the Buffalo Sabres draft selection posted 19 goals and 38 assists, along with 166 minutes in penalties, and helped lead the team to a WHL championship in 2015.

The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.