Powell, Stephens Reassigned by Rochester
December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Myles Powell and defenseman Devante Stephens have been reassigned by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
Recalled on December, 11, Powell skated in five games with the Americans, however did not record a point. A native of Comox, BC, Powell has appeared in 17 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for 10 goals and eight assists in the process. He is currently riding a four-game point streak, totaling two goals and three assists, and he also had a seven-game point streak from November 7-21, totaling eight goals and three assists in that time.
Powell is currently in his first full pro season, after appearing in seven games in 2017-18 between the Cyclones and Americans. He accounted for a goal and two assists in those contests, along with a pair of assists in four playoff games for Cincinnati. Prior to turning pro, Powell spent four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.), where he accounted for 45 goals and 60 assists in 149 career games.
Hailing from White Rock, BC, Stephens is second on the Cyclones in defenseman scoring with five goals and 10 assists in 24 games, and he leads the ECHL with a plus-22 on-ice rating. Currently in his second pro season, Stephens accounted for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Americans last season.
Prior to turning pro, the White Rock, BC native spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kelowna Rockets. In 203 WHL game, the Buffalo Sabres draft selection posted 19 goals and 38 assists, along with 166 minutes in penalties, and helped lead the team to a WHL championship in 2015.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2018
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Powell, Stephens Reassigned by Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Drew Melanson Called up to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- F Kevin Goumas Returns from Overseas and Signs with Reading, Booth Back from AHL - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Deliver Teddy Bears to Children at Elliot Hospital - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Complete Trade for Dylan Walchuk - Adirondack Thunder
- Justin Auger Returned from Loan to AHL's Belleville Senators - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Meltdown Leads to Cincinnati 6-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Admirals Rally to Earn a Point in High-Scoring Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Stun Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Roll to Win in Texas Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Big Second Period for Walleye Dooms K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen End Rays' Streak in High-Scoring Fashion - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Win Wild One in Norfolk, 7-6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Comeback Gives Greenville 3-2 Win in Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester's Gillam Stops Brampton with 54 Saves - Brampton Beast
- Jacksonville Spoils Another Streak - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Powell, Stephens Reassigned by Rochester
- Cyclones Roll to Win in Texas Opener
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen
- Stephens Receives AHL Call Up
- Cyclones Silence Thunder in Shootout