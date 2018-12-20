Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Tonight's game is a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts throughout the game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-2-0) take on the Florida Everblades (16-6-4-0) in the third of 12 meetings this season. The Solar Bears hold a 2-0-0-0 series lead after sweeping a pair of games against the Everblades in late October. Tonight's game marks the first of three games in three nights against Florida. Saturday's contest will be played on the road at Hertz Arena in Estero.

BRODZINSKI QUITELY LIGHTNING LAMP: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski's power-play goal on Monday marked his fifth of the season, which puts him at eighth in the league in goal-scoring among blueliners. Brodzinski has scored twice against the Everblades this season. The third-year pro leads all defensemen in plus-minus at +17 and has matched his previous career-high single-season total of 13 points set during his rookie season in 2016-17.

GOGOL EXPECTED TO MAKE RETURN: After being placed on the Injured Reserve earlier this month, Curt Gogol is expected to be in the lineup tonight for Orlando. The veteran has played as both a defenseman and forward this season, and scored twice in a 6-5 overtime win against Newfoundland on Nov. 24. Gogol will get his first taste of action this season against Florida, whom he played for during the 2016-17 campaign.

OUELLETTE LEADS SOLAR BEARS IN NET: Goalie Martin Ouellette has both wins against the Everblades this season, along with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. The netminder recently attained his 100th career pro win earlier this month.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to stuffed animals to throw onto the ice when the Solar Bears score their first goal. The stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to children in need throughout Central Florida for the holiday season. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game. The game will also double as a FAIRWINDS Friday - the first 100 FAIRWINDS members who bring their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID to the box office can claim a pair of free tickets to the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

ECHL Stories from December 20, 2018

