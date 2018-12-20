Jacksonville Blanked by Atlanta
December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
For the first time this season, Jacksonville was shut out when Sean Bonar made 28 saves en route to a 4-0 Gladiators win in Atlanta. The Icemen have dropped the last five on the road, after winning three straight at home, including an OT win over the Gladiators. Jacksonville remains in Atlanta for game two of the set tomorrow night.
FINAL: Jacksonville 0 - Atlanta 4
SCORING 1 2 3 TOTAL
Atlanta 0 3 1 4
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0
SHOTS 1 2 3 TOTAL
Atlanta 9 12 11 32
Jacksonville 7 11 10 28
PP PIMS
Atlanta 0 / 3 4 min / 2 inf
Jacksonville 0 / 2 6 min / 3 inf
Pd Team Time Goal, Assist Type
2 ATL 7:05 Nesbitt (Ross)
2 ATL 10:54 Stander (MacDonald)
2 ATL 13:48 Malatesta (Nesbitt, Bligh)
3 ATL 17:13 Gabrielle (Deresky) EN
Three Stars
1. ATL - Bonar
2. ATL - Nesbitt
3. ATL - Ross
Ice Cubes
--Jacksonville's home record is one of the best in the league, but the road continues to be a challenge with a 2-7-1 away record.
--The Icemen lost to Atlanta for the first time this season, having gone 2-0 previously against the Glads.
--The Icemen were held scoreless for the first time this season.
Next Game(s)
Friday, December 20 at Atlanta
Stream the game live (and FREE!) on Facebook Watch as the ECHL Showcase Game
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2018
- Jacksonville Blanked by Atlanta - Jacksonville IceMen
- Glads Shutout Jacksonville 4-0 on Home Ice to End Skid - Atlanta Gladiators
- Bear Down: 'Blades Strong Start Holds up in 4-2 Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Ondrej Vala Assigned to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Powell, Stephens Reassigned by Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Drew Melanson Called up to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- F Kevin Goumas Returns from Overseas and Signs with Reading, Booth Back from AHL - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Deliver Teddy Bears to Children at Elliot Hospital - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Complete Trade for Dylan Walchuk - Adirondack Thunder
- Justin Auger Returned from Loan to AHL's Belleville Senators - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Meltdown Leads to Cincinnati 6-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Admirals Rally to Earn a Point in High-Scoring Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Stun Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Roll to Win in Texas Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Big Second Period for Walleye Dooms K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen End Rays' Streak in High-Scoring Fashion - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Win Wild One in Norfolk, 7-6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Comeback Gives Greenville 3-2 Win in Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester's Gillam Stops Brampton with 54 Saves - Brampton Beast
- Jacksonville Spoils Another Streak - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville IceMen Stories
- Jacksonville Blanked by Atlanta
- Jacksonville Spoils Another Streak
- Cederholm Returns, Forward Added
- IceMen Snap Everblades' Six Game Win Streak
- Newbury Notches Two in Win