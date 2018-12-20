Jacksonville Blanked by Atlanta

For the first time this season, Jacksonville was shut out when Sean Bonar made 28 saves en route to a 4-0 Gladiators win in Atlanta. The Icemen have dropped the last five on the road, after winning three straight at home, including an OT win over the Gladiators. Jacksonville remains in Atlanta for game two of the set tomorrow night.

FINAL: Jacksonville 0 - Atlanta 4

SCORING 1 2 3 TOTAL

Atlanta 0 3 1 4

Jacksonville 0 0 0 0

SHOTS 1 2 3 TOTAL

Atlanta 9 12 11 32

Jacksonville 7 11 10 28

PP PIMS

Atlanta 0 / 3 4 min / 2 inf

Jacksonville 0 / 2 6 min / 3 inf

Pd Team Time Goal, Assist Type

2 ATL 7:05 Nesbitt (Ross)

2 ATL 10:54 Stander (MacDonald)

2 ATL 13:48 Malatesta (Nesbitt, Bligh)

3 ATL 17:13 Gabrielle (Deresky) EN

Three Stars

1. ATL - Bonar

2. ATL - Nesbitt

3. ATL - Ross

Ice Cubes

--Jacksonville's home record is one of the best in the league, but the road continues to be a challenge with a 2-7-1 away record.

--The Icemen lost to Atlanta for the first time this season, having gone 2-0 previously against the Glads.

--The Icemen were held scoreless for the first time this season.

Next Game(s)

Friday, December 20 at Atlanta

