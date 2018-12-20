Ondrej Vala Assigned to Steelheads from Texas
December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Ondrej Vala returns to the Idaho Steelheads after being assigned by the Dallas Stars (NHL) from the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.
Vala, 20, played in seven games during his second stint with the Texas Stars beginning on November 22, adding one assist on November 25 in San Antonio. The Kolin, Czech Republic native now owns two assists in 12 games with AHL Texas in his career and makes his third stint with the Steelheads. Vala has one assist through 10 games with the Steelheads this season with his last game coming on November 21.
The Steelheads open a two-game weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.
The Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack is the perfect mini-plan heading into the New Year! Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
