F Kevin Goumas Returns from Overseas and Signs with Reading, Booth Back from AHL
December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday forward Kevin Goumas has signed an ECHL contract with Reading, returning for his fourth season with the Flyers organization. This season, the 27-year-old played for IF BjÃ¶rklÃ¶ven (Allsvenskan) and Villacher SV (EBEL) and combined for one goal and four points in 17 games.
Additionally, G Callum Booth has been reassigned to the Royals from Charlotte (AHL) by Carolina. He is 3-0-0-0 with the Royals, pitching a 3.00 goals against average and .895 save percentage. In the AHL with Charlotte, the second-year professional has generated a 4-1-0-0 record, 1.89 goals against average and .924 save percentage.
The tandem joins the Royals as the squad embarks to Manchester for a Friday meeting with the Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. Reading finishes the pre-holiday slate at Worcester Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Goumas last played in the ECHL for the Royals in 2015-16 season (15 GP, 8g, 9a).
From 2014-16, Goumas skated in 132 games for the Adirondack Phantoms and Lehigh Valley (13g, 21a). He joined Adirondack (AHL) and completed the 2013-14 campaign with the Phantoms following a four-year career at New Hampshire where he led the Wildcats in points over the final two seasons of his career. In 2016-17, the native of Smithtown, NY signed with Mora IK in Allsvenskan and ripped 14 goals and 44 points in 52 games.
Goumas stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds.
Next home games
Are your kids driving you crazy? Well bring them to the Royals and have them yell and scream as loud as they want! Four purple zone tickets for just $60! Plus, an opportunity to high five the Royals players in our High Five Tunnel before the game! Call 610-898-7825 for more details.
Saturday, Dec. 29 is A-Philly-Ation Night, with the Royals honoring their proud affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers.
