Monarchs Deliver Teddy Bears to Children at Elliot Hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, spent yesterday afternoon at Elliot Hospital, donating teddy bears from their Teddy Bear Toss to children in the Pediatric Center.

Elliot pediatric specialists assisted Monarchs players Jared Fiegl, Tim Shoup, Daniil Miromanov and Brandon Wildung in gifting children with teddy bears before the holiday season.

"Having a partnership with the Manchester Monarchs that includes time off the ice and here at Elliot Hospital with our patients and staff is really fantastic. These players have made a difference in lifting spirits and that is extraordinary during the holiday season," said Greg Baxter, MD, President Elliot Health System.

"The Monarchs are happy to donate the teddy bears from our Teddy Bear Toss to children at Elliot Hospital and hope they enjoy their holiday season during what may be a difficult time," Monarchs CEO Brian Cheek said. "We are fortunate to have a fan base that is incredibly generous to this community and we are honored to be a part of it."

The Monarchs will be gifting the remainder of the teddy bears collected from the Teddy Bear Toss in the coming days to other local hospitals and nonprofits.

