ECHL Transactions - December 20

December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 20, 2018:

Allen:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve [12/19]

Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve [12/19]

Atlanta:

Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Delete Michal Moravcik, D recalled to Laval by Montreal

Idaho:

Add Ondrej Vala, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Connor Chatham, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tony Calderone, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Rygus, D activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Jordan Ernst, F recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Scott Savage, D activated from reserve

Delete Drew Melanson, F recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Gudbranson, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

Add Curt Gogol, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Add Kevin Goumas, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Charlie Millen, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Bryan Moore, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis

Utah:

Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.