ECHL Transactions - December 20
December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 20, 2018:
Allen:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve [12/19]
Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve [12/19]
Atlanta:
Add Jared Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Delete Michal Moravcik, D recalled to Laval by Montreal
Idaho:
Add Ondrej Vala, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Connor Chatham, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tony Calderone, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Sweetman, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Rygus, D activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Jordan Ernst, F recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Scott Savage, D activated from reserve
Delete Drew Melanson, F recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Gudbranson, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve
Add Curt Gogol, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina
Add Kevin Goumas, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Charlie Millen, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Bryan Moore, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio by St. Louis
Utah:
Delete Josh Anderson, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2018
- Ondrej Vala Assigned to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Americans in the Community - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Powell, Stephens Reassigned by Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Drew Melanson Called up to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- F Kevin Goumas Returns from Overseas and Signs with Reading, Booth Back from AHL - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Deliver Teddy Bears to Children at Elliot Hospital - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Complete Trade for Dylan Walchuk - Adirondack Thunder
- Justin Auger Returned from Loan to AHL's Belleville Senators - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Meltdown Leads to Cincinnati 6-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Admirals Rally to Earn a Point in High-Scoring Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Stun Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Roll to Win in Texas Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Big Second Period for Walleye Dooms K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- IceMen End Rays' Streak in High-Scoring Fashion - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Win Wild One in Norfolk, 7-6 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Comeback Gives Greenville 3-2 Win in Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester's Gillam Stops Brampton with 54 Saves - Brampton Beast
- Jacksonville Spoils Another Streak - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.