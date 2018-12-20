Justin Auger Returned from Loan to AHL's Belleville Senators

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Justin Auger has been returned from his loan to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday.

Auger, who has two AHL call-ups this season, has the most AHL experience - 275 games - of any player on Florida's roster.

The Waterloo, Ontario, native has suited up in seven games for the Everblades this season and has five points on three goals and two assists. After missing 14 games while on loan to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, Auger potted two goals in his first game back with Florida on Dec. 8.

Last season, Auger made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings, playing in two games for LA. He spent the bulk of the season with the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, recording 25 points (11g, 14a) in 65 games.

Auger is one of three Florida players to be loaned to an AHL squad this season, while eight different Everblades players in total have made an AHL appearance this season.

The Everblades start a three-game weekend with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday at the Amway Center.

-

Florida Everblades forward Justin Auger

(Kevin Bires Photography)

