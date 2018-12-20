Third Period Meltdown Leads to Cincinnati 6-2 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped the first of three games against the Cincinnati Cyclones by a score of 6-2 on Wednesday night in Allen in front of a crowd of 3,148.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period with a pair of rebound goals. Allen cut into the Cincinnati lead in the first, when Adam Miller took a backdoor pass from Zach Pochiro to score his 8th goal of the season to make a 2-1 game. Pochiro extended his point streak to eight games.

The Americans would even the game in the second period, when the newest Americans forward Riley Bourbonnais crashed the front of the Cyclones net after taking a pass from Alex Breton and then put it into the Cincinnati net for his first goal as an Allen American, and fifth of the season to even the score at 2-2. The Americans evened the game, despite being outshot 16 to 6 in the second frame.

The Cyclones proved why they are one of the top teams in the league in the third frame, as Cincinnati outscored the Americans 4-0 and also outshot Allen 32 to 12 over the final forty minutes of play en route to a 6-2 victory at Allen Event Center.

Cincinnati improves to 19-5-2-1, while Allen falls to 6-23-0-2. The Americans losing streak has reached eight games. Allen is 15 points behind sixth place Wichita, who has three games in hand on the Americans. The Americans next home game is on Friday, December 21st against these same Cyclones.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, December 21st vs. Cincinnati

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

