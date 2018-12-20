Americans in the Community

December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, had several community appearances over the last month. Here are a few of the top moments.

For the second season in a row, Allen Americans players are joining forces with the Salvation Army to help raise money for those in need. Americans players Alex Breton, Alex Ranger, Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Kevin Sundher and Americans broadcaster Tommy Daniels have all been out in the community ringing bells and collecting donations at our local Walmart stores.

The team made visit to the City of Denison's outdoor skating rink for a third straight year to skate with Americans fans from along the Red River. Players and Ice Angels, along with Biscuit and Tommy Daniels, were a part of the special night on ice.

The Allen Americans Ice Angels were a part of the Dallas Holiday Parade for a second straight year. The girls performed in front of big crowd in Downtown Dallas representing the Allen Americans Organization. Thanks to Ice Angels Director Stephanie DiBiase, who is very connected in the Dance & Cheer World in DFW, for helping to make that happen.

The ladies also unveiled the 2019 Allen Americans Ice Angel Calendar earlier this month at Killarney's Live in Fairview. The theme of this year's calendar is Texas, with the girls promoting the 'Don't Mess with Texas Theme.'

The Americans also visited several local elementary schools over the last month promoting the Biscuit's Bully Busters Program. The lovable Allen Americans Mascot was on hand to greet kids and pose for selfies.

If you would like to have the Allen Americans visit your school or church, contact us today at info@allenamericans.com.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, December 21st vs. Cincinnati

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

