Thunder Announce Summer Hockey Camp at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that the team will be holding an inaugural summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena during the summer of 2019.

The Adirondack Thunder Summer Hockey Camp will be led by Thunder coaches Alex Loh and Pete Dineen and takes place from August 26 - August 30, 2019 at Cool Insuring Arena. Summer camp includes three sessions of ice time per day and consists of skating, shooting and stick-handling training, controlled scrimmages and guest speakers and instructors, as well as breakfast and lunch included daily.

"We are thrilled to announce the first ever Adirondack Thunder Summer Hockey Camp," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "It is obvious to see the local love for hockey around the region starts at a young age, and our goal is to allow that passion to develop year-round and on a larger scale. This camp will be a great learning experience for our young athletes, but also a lot of fun."

Guest instructors will include former NHL players Claude Loiselle and Joe Paterson, AHL Hall of Famer Glenn Merkosky and more to be announced as we get closer to the summer.

The Thunder Summer Hockey Camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 and the cost is only $295 for the five-day camp. Cash, checks and credit cards will all be accepted. If your child is not within the specified age range but would still like to be a part of the camp, please contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366 ext. 113 or jmead@echlthunder.com.

