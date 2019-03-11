D Cockerill Reassigned to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday defenseman Garrett Cockerill has been reassigned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In 17 games with Reading this season, Cockerill has scored one goal and five points (26 PIM). Reading acquired Cockerill's ECHL rights on Jan. 30 from Jacksonville for defenseman Scott Dornbrock. Between Reading and Jacksonville, Cockerill has scored five goals and 19 points (58 GP) in his second professional season. The 25-year-old has skated in four games with Cleveland this season. He signed a one-year AHL deal with the Monsters in July 2018.

Last season, Cockerill played in 13 games with Northeastern University (1g, 15 pts.) and signed an ECHL deal with Kalamazoo in Dec. 2017. Cockerill scored one goal and six points with Kalamazoo (8 GP) and was loaned to Cleveland. With the Monsters, Cockerill added three goals, 14 points and 32 penalty minutes. Cockerill is 6-foot, 201 pounds and a native of Brighton, MI.

At Northeastern (2014-17), Cockerill rung up 84 points (19g) in three-plus seasons (122 GP). He led Northeastern's blue line in points as a sophomore (22) and junior (33).

