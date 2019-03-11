Thunder Adds Brooks to ATO
March 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Calder Brooks has been signed to an ATO.
Brooks, 24, recently completed a four-year career at Saint Mary's University (USport). He collected 77 points (25g, 52a) in 105 career games for the Huskies.
A native of Emerald Park, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward played four years in the Western Hockey League for Calgary, Prince Albert and Spokane. He also appeared in three games for the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Brooks finished his junior career with 124 points (48g, 76a) in 194 games. His best season was in 2014-15 with the Spokane Chiefs where he tallied 56 points (22g, 34a) in 50 games.
The Thunder continues on their five-game road trip on Friday night against Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.
