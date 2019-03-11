Steelheads Weekly - March 11, 2019

March 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (35-21-5) embark on a five-game road trip with the first two of three meetings in Orlando in a non-conference meeting.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, March 6 vs. Wichita Thunder: 4-1 W

Shots: Thunder 34, Steelheads 24

PP: Thunder 1-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads opened the weekend with a 4-1 win from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Kyle Schempp (9:11 1st; 9:05 2nd) opened the game with the first two goals at nearly the same time in each of the first two periods for a 2-0 lead. Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (PP, 12:28 2nd) added to the lead before the Thunder cut back into the lead, 3-1. Defenseman Charlie Dodero (EN, 19:59 3rd) added an exclamation point to the score in the 4-1 win. Tomas Sholl (21-10-0) saved 33 of 34 shots in the win.

Friday, March 8 vs. Wichita Thunder: 4-2 L

Shots: Thunder 28, Steelheads 36

PP: Thunder 2-for-5, Steelheads 1-for-5

The Steelheads were held off by late power plays in a 4-2 loss from CenturyLink Arena. The Thunder jumped out with the first two goals on the night to quickly take a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads responded the next frame from defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (PP, 8:46 2nd) followed by forward Spencer Naas (11:30 2nd) a few minutes later, tying the game at 2-2. However, the Thunder earned two more late goals, sealing the 4-2 result. Colton Point stopped three of five shots in 11:12 minutes, and Ryan Faragher (7-6-2) stopped 21 of 22 shots in 47:08 minutes of relief.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Wichita Thunder: 6-5 L (OT)

Shots: Thunder 26, Steelheads 49

PP: Thunder 0-for-1, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads erased a four-goal deficit to earn one point in a 6-5 overtime loss from CenturyLink Arena. Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (11:41 1st) opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead before the Thunder scored five-unanswered goals through the middle of the second period, vaulting to a 5-1 lead. Forwards Elgin Pearce (18:21 2nd) and Mitch Moroz (19:58 2nd) started the comeback push by the end of the second period to cut back, 5-3. Pearce (5:13 3rd) and forward Spencer Naas (10:55 3rd) completed the comeback to force overtime at 5-5 before the Thunder scored on a penalty shot for the 6-5 result. Ryan Faragher stopped 12 of 17 shots in 36:29 minutes, and Colton Point (5-2-2) halted eight of nine shots in 25:44 minutes of relief.

THIS WEEK...

Saturday, March 16 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 5:00 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 17 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:30 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open a five-game road trip and play the first two sections of a three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears from Amway Center and RDV Sportsplex. This will be just the second time in franchise history that the Steelheads and Solar Bears meet with their only other occurrence coming on Nov. 12, 2015 at Amway Center in a 5-4 loss to the Solar Bears. This season, the Steelheads have played only two games against Eastern Conference opponents, winning back-to-back games against the Jacksonville Icemen on November 30 and December 1.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Elgin Pearce helped lead the Steelheads back in Saturday's game while continuing his point stretch. He now has points in six of his last eight games (3-6 - 9) and eight of 11 contests (5-6 - 11).

- The line of Mitch Moroz, Elgin Pearce, and Kyle Schempp was the most productive over the weekend, posting 10 of 16 points (62.5%) recorded by forwards. All three led the Steelheads in scoring with three points or more on the week.

- The Steelheads came back from a four-goal deficit for the first time this season to earn one point in an overtime loss on Saturday. Previously, the team's highest comeback total this season was two goals, happening multiple times.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 21 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 31 - A.J. White

POINTS: 47 -Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland/Kyle Schempp

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +27 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 207 - Steve McParland

WINS: 21 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.18 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .930 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 35-21-3-2, 75 pts

2. Tulsa 34-21-4-2, 74 pts

3. Utah 32-20-4-4, 72 pts

4. Kansas City 31-23-3-2, 67 pts

5. Rapid City 25-29-5-3, 58 pts

6. Wichita 24-28-6-3, 57 pts

7. Allen 22-36-4-2, 50 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads head south to open a three-game series with the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, Mar. 16 at 5:00 p.m. MT from Amway Center and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.