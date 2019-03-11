Komets Sweep Six Point Week

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets swept all three games in week 22 of the 2018-19 campaign, gaining six points and improving to 29-20-9 and 67 points. The Komets gained sole possession of third place in the Central division and trail second-place Toledo by seven points with a game in hand and 14 dates remaining over the final four weeks.

Week 22 in review-- Wednesday the Komets clipped the Wheeling Nailers 6-5 to move to 3-2-1 in the series with two meetings remaining. Friday at Kalamazoo the Komets edged the Wings 3-2 in overtime and claimed sole possession of third place in the Central division. Fort Wayne improves to 7-3 when going to overtime and is now 5-5-1 after 11 meetings with Kalamazoo. Two meetings remain, both in Fort Wayne. Saturday the Komets walloped the visiting Toledo Walleye for their third straight win and fourth straight home victory. The Komets also end the week riding a six-game home point streak (4-0-2). In the series with Toledo, the Komets move to 4-4-2 with one meeting remaining in Toledo.

For the week-- Shawn Szydlowski bagged six points scoring points in each game (3g, 3a), Mason Baptista enjoyed a five-point week scoring three goals including two game winners and added two helpers, J.C. Campagna had goals in each game (4g) including two on the power play and Wednesday's first goal of the game, Ryan Lowney totaled four assists including his second three-assist game of the season Saturday, Justin Hodgman dished three assists, Phelix Martineau celebrated his return to the lineup scoring points in each of his first two games back from a call-up to Laval (1g, 1a) and Kyle Hope also scored a goal and an assist. Anthony Petruzzelli, Sean Flanagan and Kevin Gibson each had two assists and Jamie Schaafsma scored a goal in Wednesday's win against Wheeling. In the net Zach Fucale appeared in all three games going 3-0-0, allowing eight goals for a 2.64 goals-against average and stopping 91 of 99 shots for a .919 save percentage. Fucale also stopped his first penalty shot of the season Friday at Kalamazoo.

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 50 points, J.C. Campagna leads with 31 goals, five game winning goals, 11 power play markers and 223 shots, Justin Hodgman leads with 34 assists and 15 power play points, Shawn Szydlowski leads with +6, Cody Sol leads with 89 penalty minutes.

Komet streaks-- Phelix Martineau has a five-game point streak (4g, 2a) and has points in each Fort Wayne home game played this season for a six-game home point-scoring streak (4g, 7a). J.C. Campagna has goals in each of his last three games (4g) and extended his home goal scoring streak to four games (5g). Anthony Petruzzelli has a five-game home point streak (3g, 4a) and Mason Baptista has a three-game home point streak (4g, 3a). Goaltender Zach Fucale has a three-game win streak and has started nine straight games (6-2-1).

The week ahead-- The Komets hit the road for the week as they skate at Cincinnati Wednesday before a two-game stand at Brampton Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Wednesday, Komets at Cincinnati Cyclones (42-10-7, 91 points)-- The Komets face the ECHL leading Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena (6,955) in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday at 7:35pm. It's the last trip of the season to Ohio where the Komets are 2-3-0 after five visits. The Komets-Cincy series is even at 4-4-0 with three meetings remaining. The Komets have won the last two meetings including a 5-4 overtime at Fort Wayne Feb. 24. The Cyclones are 4-1-0 in their last five games and 11-1-1 in their last 13. After Wednesday's match the Komets will have two more tests against Cincinnati, both in Fort Wayne, on March 22 and again at the season finale April 6.

Saturday and Sunday, Komets at Brampton Beast (30-24-6, 66 points)-- The Komets complete the season series and week 23 with back-to-back games at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Saturday and Sunday. Both are early games with Saturday's starting at 4pm and Sunday's game faces off at 2pm. The series is knotted at 1-1-0 after two meetings. The Beast scored a 4-3 victory in Fort Wayne New Year's Eve in the last meeting. The Beast did not qualify for post-season play last season and are currently fighting for playoff position, trailing fourth-place Manchester in the North division by two points with 12 games remaining. Brampton is coming off a split of a two-game home set against Reading and is 4-1-0 in the last five games. The Beast are idle this week until the Komets visit for games Saturday and Sunday.

Next home game-- After this week, the Komets return to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, March 20 to face the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30pm setting off a flurry of 11 games, seven at home and four on the road, in 19 nights to finish the regular season slate.

Fucale gets call from Chicago-- Goaltender Zach Fucale was reassigned to the AHL's Chicago Wolves after Saturday night's home win against Toledo. Fucale served as back-up goaltender in Chicago's 2-1 home win Sunday night. Fucale joins Fort Wayne's Brady Shaw who is on loan to the Wolves.

