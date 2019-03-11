Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 11

March 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa travels to Allen Tuesday and Kansas City Saturday and is within striking distance of first place in tight division race.

OVERALL RECORD: 34-21-6 (74 points, 2nd in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 0-1-0

RESULTS

Saturday, Mar. 9 - Allen 3, Tulsa 2 (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX) | Box Score

>> The Tulsa Oilers faced-off against the Allen Americans in the only game of the week Saturday at the Allen Event Center. While Tulsa jumped out to a 16-7 shots advantage in the opening frame, they fell behind when Allen scored with 2:49 left in the period. Adam Pleskach tied the score at 1-1 in the first seven minutes of the middle stanza when he deflected in a power play goal. But Allen went back ahead with a late power play goal of their own with 2:32 left. The Americans added a second power play tally midway through the third to make it 3-1. Eric Drapluk scored Tulsa's second goal on a man-advantage, but the Oilers couldn't find the equalizer in the last 4:56 of regulation.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday, Mar. 12 - Tulsa AT Allen, 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX)

Saturday, Mar. 16 - Tulsa AT Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Independence, MO)

FAST FACTS

- Eric Drapluk has scored 3 of his 6 goals this season against Allen.

- Adam Pleskach scored his 8th power play goal since the beginning of February Saturday night.

- Jared Thomas has a 4-game assist streak, with two more assists Saturday.

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 5 points (3 wins or Wichita losses).

- Tulsa is 10-3-0 against Allen this season with one game remaining against the Americans Tuesday.

- The Oilers have the best record (32-15-4) against Mountain division opponents.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 62 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 32 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 33 - Jared Thomas

PLUS/MINUS: +19 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 162 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 12 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Tesink, Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 264 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 16 - Devin Williams

GAA: 1.95 - Ian Keserich

SAVE %: .929 - Ian Keserich

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 38/269 (14.1%) - 23rd in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/6 (33.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 198/238 (83.2%) - 9th in the ECHL

Last Week - 4/6 (66.7%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach is 2nd in the ECHL with 32 goals, 4th with 62 points and tied for 2nd with 12 power play goals... Charlie Sampair is tied for 2nd with 7 game-winning goals... Ryan Tesink is 19th in points (54)... Devin Williams is 3rd in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.21)... Dylan Bredo is 5th among league defensemen in assists (30) and 10th in points (34)... Steven Kaunisto is 2nd among defensemen with 4 game-winning goals... Jared Thomas is tied for 3rd among rookies with 51 points and tied for 2nd in assists (33).

