Mariners Announce Three Roster Moves

March 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - March 11, 2019 - The Mariners announced three roster moves on Monday. Goaltender Connor LaCouvee was recalled to the AHL's Laval Rocket. In addition, forwards were swapped with AHL Hartford, as Greg Chase has been loaned to the Wolf Pack, while Drew Melanson was reassigned to Maine.

LaCouvee (G, Qualicum Beach, BC) signed a two-way AHL deal with Laval on February 7th and was assigned to the Mariners the same day. In 6 games with the Rocket, LaCouvee is 4-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a,927 SV%. He also played 3 games on loan with the Utica Comets earlier in the season. He's 8-2-2 in 13 games with Maine since being reassigned and has a record of 12-4-2 with a 3.22 GAA and a .913 SV% with the Mariners overall this season. Maine just added Chris Nell to the roster, reassigned by the Rangers from Hartford earlier today.

Greg Chase (F, Sherwood Park, AB) will get his first AHL look this season, but has plenty of experience at the level in his career. The reigning CCM ECHL player of the month has continued his tear, with a four game point streak going and goals in three of his last four games. He became the first Mariner to reach 20 goals on the season with the lone goal scored in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to South Carolina. He has 34 points in 34 games as a Mariners. Chase has 97 career games in the AHL with Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, and Springfield, including 25 games last season between the latter two organizations.

Drew Melanson (F, Paramus, NJ) returns to the Mariners after his second call up of the season. Initially going up on December 21st, Melanson played in three games with no points. He was recalled again on February 14th, and got into six games, recording his first AHL goal this past Friday, March 8th in a 3-2 shootout win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Melanson recorded on assist in five games with Hartford last season. As a Mariners, he has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 43 games this season.

The Mariners are off until Saturday when they travel to Worcester to take on Railers at 7:05 PM. They're home on Sunday (Mar. 17th) when they host the Newfoundland Growlers at 3:00 PM for Beacon's Birthday Bash presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Only six home games remain in the regular season. Tickets to can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.