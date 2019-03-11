Reading Home for Eight of Final 11 Games

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, start an exciting home promotional slate following a come-from-behind 6-4 Sunday win at Brampton. The final four-week sprint of the ECHL regular season begins at home Friday and Saturday with showdowns vs. Indy at Santander Arena. Reading sits at 61 points, nestled seven points behind Manchester for the fourth and final playoff spot. Eight of the final 11 games of the regular season are at Santander Arena.

Fri., Mar. 15 is Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy, including a 4-for-48 Family Four Pack. On Sat., Mar. 16, it's St. Hat Trick's Day vs. the Fuel at 7:00 p.m., including a free kids ticket game; receive one free kids ticket for children 14 and under for every adult ticket purchased.

Five of the next six Royals games are at home.

Reading's Sunday win at Brampton helped the squad complete the six-game road trip with a 3-3-0-0 record. The Royals travelled to Norfolk, Newfoundland and Brampton to cover approximately 3,400 miles over the season-long trip.

ECHL Leaderboard

Chris McCarthy: T-2nd in points (63) | 2nd in assists (46)

Weekly Schedule

Mar. 15 vs. Indy: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 16 vs. Indy: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Adirondack: Cool Insuring Arena, 3:00 p.m.

Team Record

26-26-4-5, 61 points, 7th North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 83 points

Adirondack - 70 points

Maine - 69 points

Manchester - 68 points

Brampton - 66 points

Worcester - 65 points

Reading - 61 points

Weekly Results

Mar. 5 at Newfoundland: L, 5-3

Mar. 6 at Newfoundland: L, 4-2

Mar. 9 at Brampton: L, 5-3

Mar. 10 at Brampton: W, 6-4

Big Storylines

1) Need the crowd

Some of Reading's biggest promotional home games are left this season: Mental Health Awareness Mar. 15, St. Hat Trick's Day Mar. 16, $1 Drafts on Mar. 22 and the Anthony Myers Movement Game on Mar. 23. The fans will look to inspire the Royals' home success, where Reading has posted a 10-14-2-2 mark at Santander Arena. Through the first 28 home games, Reading has managed 79 goals (2.8 per game) and allowed 91 at Santander Arena.

The Royals are 16-12-2-3 away from Santander Arena, more road wins than all but Newfoundland and Brampton in the North.

2) Goumas comes alive

Royals forward Kevin Goumas has back-to-back multi-point games (2g, 2a) and scored his first two goals of the season at Brampton Saturday and Sunday. The fourth-year professional from Long Beach, NY had 11 assists through his first 30 games. Over the last two, he has manufactured his first ECHL goals since May 2016, when he scored in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Wheeling.

Goumas was a single-season-best plus-four rating Sunday at Brampton.

3) Rooster Called

Back on the Royals' top-scoring line with center Chris McCarthy and left winger Josh MacDonald, rookie forward Alex Roos has scored goals in three straight games to extend to 15 goals and 29 points this season.

The Prairie Grove, IL native last registered at least 16 goals five seasons ago when he netted 23 for Chicago (USHL).

Roos has scored all 16 of his goals since early December.

He, McCarthy and MacDonald were on the ice for two of Reading's third-period goals.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Josh MacDonald (23)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (46)

Points: Chris McCarthy (63)

PIM: Jacob Graves (66)

+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (+14)

Practice schedule

Monday - OFF DAY

Tuesday - TBD

Wednesday - Practice, 11:00 a.m., Santander Arena

Thursday - Practice, 11:00 a.m., Santander Arena

Friday - Game vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday - Game vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday - Game at Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.

Monday - OFF DAY

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Mar. 12

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

Next Home Games

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- 4-for-48 Family Four Pack: 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48

- Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special Mental Health Awareness Jerseys

- Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased

- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys

Fri., Mar. 22: $1 Beer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

- $1 Draft Beer

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

