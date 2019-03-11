Reading Home for Eight of Final 11 Games
March 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, start an exciting home promotional slate following a come-from-behind 6-4 Sunday win at Brampton. The final four-week sprint of the ECHL regular season begins at home Friday and Saturday with showdowns vs. Indy at Santander Arena. Reading sits at 61 points, nestled seven points behind Manchester for the fourth and final playoff spot. Eight of the final 11 games of the regular season are at Santander Arena.
Fri., Mar. 15 is Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy, including a 4-for-48 Family Four Pack. On Sat., Mar. 16, it's St. Hat Trick's Day vs. the Fuel at 7:00 p.m., including a free kids ticket game; receive one free kids ticket for children 14 and under for every adult ticket purchased.
Five of the next six Royals games are at home.
Reading's Sunday win at Brampton helped the squad complete the six-game road trip with a 3-3-0-0 record. The Royals travelled to Norfolk, Newfoundland and Brampton to cover approximately 3,400 miles over the season-long trip.
ECHL Leaderboard
Chris McCarthy: T-2nd in points (63) | 2nd in assists (46)
Weekly Schedule
Mar. 15 vs. Indy: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Mar. 16 vs. Indy: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Mar. 17 at Adirondack: Cool Insuring Arena, 3:00 p.m.
Team Record
26-26-4-5, 61 points, 7th North
Division Standings
Newfoundland - 83 points
Adirondack - 70 points
Maine - 69 points
Manchester - 68 points
Brampton - 66 points
Worcester - 65 points
Reading - 61 points
Weekly Results
Mar. 5 at Newfoundland: L, 5-3
Mar. 6 at Newfoundland: L, 4-2
Mar. 9 at Brampton: L, 5-3
Mar. 10 at Brampton: W, 6-4
Big Storylines
1) Need the crowd
Some of Reading's biggest promotional home games are left this season: Mental Health Awareness Mar. 15, St. Hat Trick's Day Mar. 16, $1 Drafts on Mar. 22 and the Anthony Myers Movement Game on Mar. 23. The fans will look to inspire the Royals' home success, where Reading has posted a 10-14-2-2 mark at Santander Arena. Through the first 28 home games, Reading has managed 79 goals (2.8 per game) and allowed 91 at Santander Arena.
The Royals are 16-12-2-3 away from Santander Arena, more road wins than all but Newfoundland and Brampton in the North.
2) Goumas comes alive
Royals forward Kevin Goumas has back-to-back multi-point games (2g, 2a) and scored his first two goals of the season at Brampton Saturday and Sunday. The fourth-year professional from Long Beach, NY had 11 assists through his first 30 games. Over the last two, he has manufactured his first ECHL goals since May 2016, when he scored in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Wheeling.
Goumas was a single-season-best plus-four rating Sunday at Brampton.
3) Rooster Called
Back on the Royals' top-scoring line with center Chris McCarthy and left winger Josh MacDonald, rookie forward Alex Roos has scored goals in three straight games to extend to 15 goals and 29 points this season.
The Prairie Grove, IL native last registered at least 16 goals five seasons ago when he netted 23 for Chicago (USHL).
Roos has scored all 16 of his goals since early December.
He, McCarthy and MacDonald were on the ice for two of Reading's third-period goals.
Regular season team leaders
Goals: Josh MacDonald (23)
Assists: Chris McCarthy (46)
Points: Chris McCarthy (63)
PIM: Jacob Graves (66)
+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (+14)
Practice schedule
Monday - OFF DAY
Tuesday - TBD
Wednesday - Practice, 11:00 a.m., Santander Arena
Thursday - Practice, 11:00 a.m., Santander Arena
Friday - Game vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday - Game vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday - Game at Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.
Monday - OFF DAY
Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Mar. 12
Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.
Next Home Games
Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.
- 4-for-48 Family Four Pack: 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48
- Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals
- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
- Special Mental Health Awareness Jerseys
- Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)
Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.
- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick
- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased
- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing
- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys
Fri., Mar. 22: $1 Beer Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland
- $1 Draft Beer
- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 11, 2019
- Steelheads Weekly - March 11, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Begin 3 Game Homestand Thursday - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Mason Mitchell Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Blades Weekly: Road Slate Finishes with Four-Game Week - Florida Everblades
- Komets Sweep Six Point Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavs Monday: March 11th - Kansas City Mavericks
- Reading Home for Eight of Final 11 Games - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, March 11th - Wichita Thunder
- Chris Nell Rejoins Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to Host MLS VIP Experience - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Cincinnati Cyclones
- D Cockerill Reassigned to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Reading Royals
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 11 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Reading Home for Eight of Final 11 Games
- D Cockerill Reassigned to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
- Royals Stun Brampton with Three Unanswered in Third, 6-4
- Game Day: Royals 11-Day Road Trip Ends with Second Straight at Brampton
- Royals Score Last Three Goals in 5-3 Defeat at Brampton