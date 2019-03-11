ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 11, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Jacksonville:
Lionel Mauron, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Matt Donnelly, D
Jake Faiella, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Brampton:
Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville
Delete Filip Gustavsson, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Ty Rimmer, G added to active roster (traded from Wichita) [3/10]
Florida:
Add Riley Weselowski, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Fort Wayne:
Add Chase Stewart, D added to active roster, team suspension lifted
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [3/10]
Greenville:
Add Chris Nell, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Maine:
Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Greg Chase, F loaned to Hartford
Delete Connor LaCouvee, G recalled by Laval
Manchester:
Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City) [3/10]
Add Brenden Miller, D added to active roster (traded from Florida) [3/10]
Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve [3/10]
Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve [3/10]
Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17) [3/10]
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3) [3/10]
Newfoundland:
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Orlando:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Playfair, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Rapid City:
Add Taylor Crunk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Alec Baer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Reading:
Delete Garret Cockerill, D recalled by Cleveland
South Carolina:
Add Mason Mitchell, F assigned from Hershey by Washington
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Yates, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Calder Brooks, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Devin Buffalo, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG
