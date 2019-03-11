ECHL Transactions - March 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 11, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Lionel Mauron, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Matt Donnelly, D

Jake Faiella, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Colby Sissons, D recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Brampton:

Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville

Delete Filip Gustavsson, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Ty Rimmer, G added to active roster (traded from Wichita) [3/10]

Florida:

Add Riley Weselowski, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Fort Wayne:

Add Chase Stewart, D added to active roster, team suspension lifted

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas [3/10]

Greenville:

Add Chris Nell, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Maine:

Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Greg Chase, F loaned to Hartford

Delete Connor LaCouvee, G recalled by Laval

Manchester:

Add Pierre-Luc Mercier, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City) [3/10]

Add Brenden Miller, D added to active roster (traded from Florida) [3/10]

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve [3/10]

Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve [3/10]

Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17) [3/10]

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3) [3/10]

Newfoundland:

Delete Semyon Babintsev, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Orlando:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Playfair, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Rapid City:

Add Taylor Crunk, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Alec Baer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Reading:

Delete Garret Cockerill, D recalled by Cleveland

South Carolina:

Add Mason Mitchell, F assigned from Hershey by Washington

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Yates, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Calder Brooks, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Devin Buffalo, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG

