Gladiators and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to Host MLS VIP Experience

DULUTH, GA. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, invite you to a special event on Wednesday, March 27th beginning at 5:30 pm at Infinite Energy Arena.

Take advantage of an incredible ticket offer and join us for a pre-game V.I.P Autograph Experience with scheduled appearances by Atlanta United players Eric Remedi, Hector Villalba, and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. Meet the players and take photos from 5:00 - 7:00 pm then cheer on the Atlanta Gladiators as we take on the Orlando Solar Bears in a battle for the final Playoff spot.

Group Ticket Option:

Group Premium Ticket offer of $17 - this ticket is ONLY valid for game admission when doors open at 6:30

Potential opportunity for pictures during the 2nd intermission

V.I.P Autograph Experience Options:

VIP Experience Ticket Package $50 - this includes the following:

One Premium Ticket

Entrance to the VIP Event (Early access at 5:30 PM)

Opportunity to have one item Autographed (item NOT provided)

Opportunity for photograph

One Atlanta Gladiators Scarf

VIP Family Four Pack - $175

4 Premium Tickets

Entrance to the VIP Event (Early access at 5:30 PM)

Opportunity to have one item Autographed (item NOT provided)

Opportunity for photograph

4 Atlanta Gladiators Scarves

Players scheduled to appear:

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez

https://www.atlutd.com/players/34/leandro-gonzalez-pirez

Atlanta United signed Leandro González Pirez from Club Estudiantes de La Plata on Jan. 26, 2017 as a Discovery Signing, utilizing Targeted Allocation Money. A staple since joining the team, Gonzalez Pirez has finished fourth in MLS Defender of the Year voting in back-to-back seasons. He started 32 games at center back in his first MLS season in 2017, forming a partnership with Michael Parkhurst that anchored a defense that allowed the fourth fewest goals in MLS in 2017.

Eric Remedi

https://www.atlutd.com/players/95/eric-remedi

Atlanta United signed Eric Remedi on June 26, 2018 from Argentine Superliga club Atletico Banfield where he spent the first three years of his professional career and made 68 appearances across all competitions. The Argentine midfielder immediately stepped into Tata Martino's starting eleven upon arrival in Atlanta, making 13 appearances and 12 starts in league play as well as starting all five matches of the MLS Cup Playoffs during Atlanta's run to MLS Cup. He recorded one assist during the regular season and tallied one goal and one assist during the 2018 playoffs. A 23-year-old midfielder, Remedi made his professional debut with Banfield on June 6, 2015 versus Sarmiento and went on to make 68 appearances across all competitions in three years. During the 2017-18 season, Remedi started 21 league matches, helping Banfield to a mid-table finish. Playing as a defensive midfielder, Remedi helped anchor one of the league's top defenses, as only six teams allowed fewer goals than Banfield (24) during the 27-game season.

Hector Villalba

https://www.atlutd.com/players/3/hector-villalba

Hector "Tito" Villalba became the first Designated Player in Atlanta United history, signing on July 22, 2016. He scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in his first MLS season in 2017, starting all 34 matches. He followed that up with a seven-goal, nine-assist campaign in 2018, giving him an even 20-goals, 20-assists through his first two years in MLS. Villalba joined Atlanta after spending more than a decade with his hometown club San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning in the youth academy at the age of 10. By age 21, Villalba had made more than 100 first team appearances for San Lorenzo, scoring 16 goals with 13 assists.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, March 13th against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:35 pm. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

