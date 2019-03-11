Cyclones Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres, and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have announced playoff tickets are on sale for the upcoming 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati was the first team to clinch a spot in the 2019 ECHL postseason, doing so by virtue of the Wheeling Nailers losing to Ft. Wayne on Wednesday night.

Full Season Ticket Holder playoff tickets start at $252 per seat for all 16 potential home games, with Games 1 and 2 already included in their Season Ticket Plan. Partial Season Ticket Holder seats begin at $288 per seat for all 16 potential home games and all Season Ticket Holders have until March 15 to lock in their seats for the duration of the playoffs, before all seats open up to the General Public.

Additionally, single game and group tickets are also on sale, and begin at $18 per seat for single game tickets, and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more.

A full breakdown of Playoff Ticket Pricing can be found below:

Full Season Ticket Holders

Second Row & Back: $252/Seat (14 games, with first 2 games included in their plan)

Front Row: $427/Seat (14 games, with first 2 games included in their plan)

Partial Season Ticket Holders

Second Row & Back: $288/Seat (All 16 potential games)

Front Row: $488/Seat (All 16 potential games)

Single Game

Front Row - $30.50

2nd Row and back - $18

Groups of 20 or more

$15 a ticket

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Cyclones website at www.cycloneshockey.com, or call the ticket office at (513) 421-7825. The Cyclones first round schedule, along with accompanying promotions, will be announced at a later date.

