Forward Mason Mitchell Reassigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Monday that forward Mason Mitchell has been reassigned from the Hershey Bears to the South Carolina Stingrays. The 24-year-old attacker has appeared in 11 games with Hershey this season, his second with the Capitals organization, posting one assist.

The Calgary, Alberta native played in 29 games with the Bears last year as a rookie, scoring five points with a goal and four assists. He was also reassigned to the Stingrays late last season and suited up for South Carolina's final six regular season games, scoring six points on four goals and two assists. Mitchell then played in four games for the Rays during last year's Kelly Cup Playoffs, adding two goals.

Last season Mitchell was named as Hershey's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hershey community.

The forward signed with the Capitals in the spring of 2017 after finishing his sophomore season at the University of Alaska-Anchorage and leading the team with 12 goals in 31 games. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound forward also tallied 12 points in 19 games during his first NCAA season in 2015-16 with the Seawolves and was named UAA's Rookie of the Year.

Before enrolling in college, Mitchell played three years of junior hockey including the 2014-15 season with his hometown Calgary Mustangs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he compiled 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) as well as 217 penalty minutes. He also dressed with the British Columbia Hockey League's (BCHL) Nanaimo Clippers for two years from 2012-14, scoring 39 points in 82 games.

