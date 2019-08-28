Thunder and Fisher Cats Rained Out
August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Wednesday's game between the Thunder and Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium has been rained out. The game will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m., or will be cancelled, depending on playoff implications.
RHP Nick Green (3-3, 7.04) will start Game 1 of the doubleheader for the Thunder, while RHP Shawn Semple (0-3, 5.58) will start Game 2. Both New Hampshire starting pitchers are yet to be determined. Pregame coverage begins at 5:20 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.
