Thunder and Fisher Cats Rained Out

August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Wednesday's game between the Thunder and Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium has been rained out. The game will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:35 p.m., or will be cancelled, depending on playoff implications.

RHP Nick Green (3-3, 7.04) will start Game 1 of the doubleheader for the Thunder, while RHP Shawn Semple (0-3, 5.58) will start Game 2. Both New Hampshire starting pitchers are yet to be determined. Pregame coverage begins at 5:20 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.