Rumble Ponies Game Notes #135: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-41, 63-71) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (31-34, 62-74) - 6:35 PM

August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(28-41, 63-71), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(31-34, 63-74), 4th Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Wednesday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mickey Jannis (5-5, 3.22 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Kent (5-6, 3.81 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs play the fourth game of their five-game series at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT (GAME 1): The Rumble Ponies were swept by the Sea Dogs in Tuesday's doubleheader. Portland won game one 5-3 and game two 1-0. In the opener, the Sea Dogs scored three runs in the first and two more in the fifth. Joey Cutletta drove in three runs with a two-run homer in the first and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The Ponies were held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, when they loaded the bases with nobody out. Cody Bohanek drove in the first run with an RBI groundout, and Andres Gimenez followed with a two-run single.

GAME 2: In the night cap, the Sea Dogs scored the only run of the game on a Brett Netzer RBI single. The Ponies were limited to one hit, a Quinn Brodey two-out single in the sixth.

GIMENEZ'S HOT AUGUST: Andres Gimenez smacked a two-run single in the Ponies' seventh-inning rally in game one Tuesday. Over the last 12 games, he is 16-46 (.348) with six RBI, five steals, four doubles, three runs scored and two homers.

PONIES' SCORELESS BULLPEN: Between the two games Tuesday, Binghamton's bullpen pitched 6.2 scoreless innings. Over the last five games, Ponies' relievers have given up just two runs over 17 IP.

PONIES SWEPT FOR SECOND TIME IN DH: Tuesday was the second time the Rumble Ponies were swept in a doubleheader this season, with the other coming against Erie on June 26. Binghamton is 4-2-8 in twin bills on the year.

JANNIS' RECENT SUCCESS: Mickey Jannis tossed eight scoreless innings in his last start. He received a no-decision as the Ponies fell at New Hampshire 1-0 in 11 innings Friday. Over his last three starts, the knuckleballer has allowed just one earned run and struck out 27 over 21 innings. He struck out a career-high 12 batters against Hartford on August 17. Jannis is in search of his first win since July 4.

PONIES SUFFER SERIES LOSS: The Sea Dogs secured the series win by taking the first three games. The Rumble Ponies' last series win was July 25-28, when they won three of four vs. Bowie. Binghamton has also lost nine straight home games with their last win coming on August 13.

ALONSO SETS METS' HOME RUN RECORD: Pete Alonso hit his 42nd home run Tuesday night in the Mets' 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The blast put him into sole possession of the franchise record for homers in a season, breaking a tie with Carlos Beltran (2006) and Todd Hundley (1996).

COMING UP: The Ponies and Dogs close out their five-game series Thursday at 6:35 PM.

