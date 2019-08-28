Jannis Tosses Complete Game, Fans 10 in Ponies' Win over Sea Dogs

August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Mickey Jannis threw a complete game and struck out 10, while allowing two runs on four hits.

The Rumble Ponies (29-41, 64-71) scored six runs in the sixth inning. David Thompson and Jeremy Vasquez started the rally with back-to-back singles. After a fly out, Mike Paez drew a walk to load the bases. Jacob Zanon and Cody Bohanek followed with walks of their own to bring home two runners. After a wild pitch brought Paez home, Quinn Brodey came through with a two-run single. He finished the night 2-5 with three RBI. Patrick Mazeika drove in the sixth run of the frame with an RBI double. In total 11 batters came to the plate and the Ponies had a 7-2 lead.

Portland (31-35, 59-75) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third as Tommy Joseph smacked a two-run single to left. The Sea Dogs have scored first in each of the four games so far this series.

Matthew Kent (5-7) suffered the loss as he was tagged with four runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings.

The Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs conclude their series Thursday at NYSEG Stadium at 6:35 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: This was Jannis' first win since July 4... Jannis has struck out 37 batters over his last four starts, surrendering only three earned runs... In addition to Brodey, Mazeika and David Thompson each tallied two hits... Mazeika has a team-high 69 RBI... Binghamton out-hit Portland 11-4.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.