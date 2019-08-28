Jannis Tosses Complete Game, Fans 10 in Ponies' Win over Sea Dogs
August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Mickey Jannis threw a complete game and struck out 10, while allowing two runs on four hits.
The Rumble Ponies (29-41, 64-71) scored six runs in the sixth inning. David Thompson and Jeremy Vasquez started the rally with back-to-back singles. After a fly out, Mike Paez drew a walk to load the bases. Jacob Zanon and Cody Bohanek followed with walks of their own to bring home two runners. After a wild pitch brought Paez home, Quinn Brodey came through with a two-run single. He finished the night 2-5 with three RBI. Patrick Mazeika drove in the sixth run of the frame with an RBI double. In total 11 batters came to the plate and the Ponies had a 7-2 lead.
Portland (31-35, 59-75) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third as Tommy Joseph smacked a two-run single to left. The Sea Dogs have scored first in each of the four games so far this series.
Matthew Kent (5-7) suffered the loss as he was tagged with four runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings.
The Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs conclude their series Thursday at NYSEG Stadium at 6:35 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 PM.
POSTGAME NOTES: This was Jannis' first win since July 4... Jannis has struck out 37 batters over his last four starts, surrendering only three earned runs... In addition to Brodey, Mazeika and David Thompson each tallied two hits... Mazeika has a team-high 69 RBI... Binghamton out-hit Portland 11-4.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2019
- Phils Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win over Bowie - Bowie Baysox
- Flying Squirrels Sweep SeaWolves in Wednesday Double-Header - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Jannis Tosses Complete Game, Fans 10 in Ponies' Win over Sea Dogs - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Brady Returns to Haunt RubberDucks - Akron RubberDucks
- Offense, Brady Lead Curve to Third Straight Win - Altoona Curve
- Binghamton with a 7-2 Win on Wednesday - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats - Thunder Game Postponed Due to Rain Wednesday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Thunder and Fisher Cats Rained Out - Trenton Thunder
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes #135: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-41, 63-71) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (31-34, 62-74) - 6:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Jose Azocar Named Eastern League Rookie of the Year - Erie SeaWolves
- Matt Manning Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year - Erie SeaWolves
- Erie's Matt Manning Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year - EL
- Erie's Jose Azocar Named Eastern League Rookie of the Year - EL
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 28th at Binghamton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Jannis Tosses Complete Game, Fans 10 in Ponies' Win over Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes #135: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-41, 63-71) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (31-34, 62-74) - 6:35 PM
- Rumble Ponies Swept by Sea Dogs in Doubleheader
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes #133/134: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-40, 63-69) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (30-34, 61-74) - 5:35 PM (DH)
- Seventh-Inning Rally Leads Sea Dogs Past Rumble Ponies in Series Opener