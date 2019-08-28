Flying Squirrels Sweep SeaWolves in Wednesday Double-Header

August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





ERIE, Pa - The Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Erie SeaWolves, 6-4 and 4-3, to sweep a double-header on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (51-83, 28-39) have won the first three games of the four-game series against the SeaWolves (74-59, 43-24).

Game 1

The Flying Squirrels used a pair of three-run inning to top the SeaWolves, 6-4, in Game 1 of Wednesday's double-header.

In the top of the third, Johneswhy Fargas hit a fly ball to right field that Jose Azocar failed to catch, scored an error, and brought in Gio Brusa from third base to score. Heliot Ramos worked a bases-loaded walk to bring across a second run, ending the game for Erie starter Tarik Skubal (Loss, 2-3). Facing reliever Wladimir Pinto, Jacob Heyward walked with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 3-0.

Erie closed within a run in the fourth inning with a two-run homer by Daniel Pinero, the only runs allowed by Caleb Baragar (Win, 4-5) in his start.

Baragar worked 5.0 inning and allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

In the fifth inning, Jalen Miller drove a two-run homer to center field, his 11th of the year. Later in the frame, Ryan Howard knocked an RBI single to open the lead to 6-2.

Erie scored a pair of runs in the sixth against Raffi Vizcaino in the bottom of the sixth inning and put a runner on base in the seventh to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Tyler Cyr (Save, 5) worked a groundout and a strikeout to end the game.

Game 2

The Flying Squirrels jumped out to an early lead and held off the SeaWolves, 4-3, in Game 2 to cap a double-header sweep.

After stranding the bases loaded in the second, the Flying Squirrels struck in the third against Erie starter Jose Manuel Fernandez (Loss, 1-3). After a leadoff single by Fargas, Miller doubled to bring in the game's first run.

In the fourth inning, Matt Winn extended the lead with a two-run triple, set up by a pair of Erie errors. Winn later scored on a single by Fargas, his third hit of the game.

Alfred Gutierrez (Win, 9-5) allowed just one hit through his first 5.0 innings but the SeaWolves struck in the sixth for three runs. Cam Gibson hit a solo homer and Isaac Paredes added a two-run homer to close the score to 4-3, ending the outing for Gutierrez. He finished his night with 5.1 innings of work and allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Rodolfo Martinez (Save, 2) struck out three of the four batters he faced to close out the double-header sweep.

The final road trip of the season for the Flying Squirrels wraps up on Thursday night in Erie. Right-hander Ryan Halstead (2-6, 3.53) will be on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Erie right-hander Anthony Castro (5-2, 4.13). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday to begin the final homestand of the season, featuring four games against the Bowie Baysox. For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.