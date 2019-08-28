Fisher Cats - Thunder Game Postponed Due to Rain Wednesday

August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - Wednesday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) has been postponed due to rain.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can redeem them for Thursday night or for any April - May Fisher Cats home game during the 2020 season.

Wednesday's game will either be made up on Thursday night as part of a doubleheader at 5:35 p.m. or canceled, depending on playoff implications. Updates will be posted at NHFisherCats.com as soon as they become available.

For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

