Phils Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win over Bowie
August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Reading, PA - Mickey Moniak's sixth inning solo home run helped the Reading Fightin' Phils clinch an Eastern League playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night.
Reading scored the first run of the night in the third inning when Moniak drove in Henri Lartigue with a single. Lartigue had reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on an error.
Bowie scored its first and only run of the night in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and no one on base, Brett Cumberland and Ryan Ripken singled, and Cedric Mullins walked. Phils starter Spencer Howard then fired a pitch to the backstop, allowing Cumberland to score on the wild pitch.
With the game tied in the bottom of the sixth, Moniak hit a deep blast over the fence in right to give Reading the 2-1 lead. Jeff Singer and Jakob Hernandez combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the win.
Even with Bowie's loss, thanks to Erie losing both games of its doubleheader against Richmond on Wednesday, the Baysox magic number to clinch a playoff birth is now at four.
The final game of the series between Bowie and Reading will be Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. Mike Baumann will start for the Baysox against Reading's David Parkinson.
Baysox playoff ticket packages are on sale now. Call the Baysox group offices at 301-805-6000 during regular business hours to purchase.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 28, 2019
- Phils Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win over Bowie - Bowie Baysox
- Flying Squirrels Sweep SeaWolves in Wednesday Double-Header - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Jannis Tosses Complete Game, Fans 10 in Ponies' Win over Sea Dogs - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Brady Returns to Haunt RubberDucks - Akron RubberDucks
- Offense, Brady Lead Curve to Third Straight Win - Altoona Curve
- Binghamton with a 7-2 Win on Wednesday - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats - Thunder Game Postponed Due to Rain Wednesday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Thunder and Fisher Cats Rained Out - Trenton Thunder
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes #135: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-41, 63-71) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (31-34, 62-74) - 6:35 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Jose Azocar Named Eastern League Rookie of the Year - Erie SeaWolves
- Matt Manning Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year - Erie SeaWolves
- Erie's Matt Manning Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year - EL
- Erie's Jose Azocar Named Eastern League Rookie of the Year - EL
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 28th at Binghamton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.