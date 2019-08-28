Phils Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win over Bowie

Reading, PA - Mickey Moniak's sixth inning solo home run helped the Reading Fightin' Phils clinch an Eastern League playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night.

Reading scored the first run of the night in the third inning when Moniak drove in Henri Lartigue with a single. Lartigue had reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on an error.

Bowie scored its first and only run of the night in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and no one on base, Brett Cumberland and Ryan Ripken singled, and Cedric Mullins walked. Phils starter Spencer Howard then fired a pitch to the backstop, allowing Cumberland to score on the wild pitch.

With the game tied in the bottom of the sixth, Moniak hit a deep blast over the fence in right to give Reading the 2-1 lead. Jeff Singer and Jakob Hernandez combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the win.

Even with Bowie's loss, thanks to Erie losing both games of its doubleheader against Richmond on Wednesday, the Baysox magic number to clinch a playoff birth is now at four.

The final game of the series between Bowie and Reading will be Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. Mike Baumann will start for the Baysox against Reading's David Parkinson.

