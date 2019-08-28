Senators Can't Get Going after Delay
August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
After a nearly two-hour rain delay Wednesday night, Hartford scored four runs in the fifth inning en route to a 5-2 win over the Senators. Kevin McGowan homered for the Senators tying the game at one in the third inning, but it wasn't enough for the Senators. Other than the home run, the Senators managed just five other singles. They had two runners on base simultaneously just once in the game. The game was delayed by rain for 1:57 and didn't begin until 9:02 p.m.
On Capitol Hill
Kevin McGowan started and went six innings allowing five runs on five hits. He retired 10 straight batters at one point in the game, spanning the first through fourth innings.
Greg Holland pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Andrew Istler pitched the eighth and allowed a single and two walks but picked a runner off second which helped lead to a scoreless inning.
With the Gavel
Kevin McGowan homered to account for one of the two Sens home runs. It was his first professional home run.
Besides the McGowan home run, the Senators managed just five other hits.
The Senators did not have an at bat with a runner in scoring position in the game.
Filibusters
- With their win, Hartford wins the series though the Sens have won the season series.
- Earlier Wednesday Erie was swept in a doubleheader by Richmond and Bowie lost to Reading so Bowie's lead over Erie is one game with five games to play. Bowie holds the tiebreaker.
- With Reading's win over Bowie, the Fightin Phils clinched the second half Eastern Division title.
On Deck
The Senators play game five of their series against the Hartford Yard Goats Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 7:00 p.m.
