Gold, Nevin, Money in the Bank in Yard Goats Victory
August 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
HARTFORD - All season long, Brandon Gold has been like money in the bank for the Hartford Yard Goats and Wednesday night was no exception, even though the start of the game was delayed 1:57 because of inclement weather. The right-hander out of Georgia Tech turned in another quality start and Tyler Nevin continued his torrid hitting, as the Yard Goats downed Harrisburg, 5-2, before a sellout crowd of 6,381 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Hartford (71-63) has won three of the first four games from Harrisburg (72-62) in the five-game set. The playoff-bound Senators have clinched the season series, 9-7. Earlier in the evening, Hartford was eliminated from playoff contention with Reading's victory over Bowie.
The sellout crowd was Hartford's 50th of the season - a single season high - and increased the attendance to 408,096 with the home finale Thursday night.
Gold improved to 12-5, adding to his single-season, franchise record in victories. He also turned in his 11th quality start, allowing two runs - one earned - in seven innings. He yielded five hits walked one and struck out three. Alexander Guillen retired six of the seven batters he faced, including four on strike outs, to register his first AA save.
Meanwhile, Nevin continued swinging a hot bat. His 12th home run of the season gave Hartford a 1-0 first inning lead. He was part of a four-run uprising in the fifth, that put the game away, with a two-run double. The son of former major league player and current New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin, has homered in three straight games and knocked in eighth runs in the series.
Brian Servin's ninth home run of the season and an RBI-double by Vance Vizcaino off of Harrisburg right-hander Kevin McGowan accounted for the other fifth-inning runs. McGowan, who once pitched for the New York Mets, dropped to 1-3. He gave up five runs on five hits in six innings, walked two and struck out five. His third-inning home run tied the game at 1-1.
Nevin's homer, double and three RBI and Vizcaino's double, single and RBI paced Hartford. Vizcaino also stole two bases and now has 31 on the season, five shy of the Yard Goats' single-season mark held by Rosell Herrera with five games to play.
The Yard Goats wrap up their home season Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RH Antonio Santos will pitch for Hartford, while Harrisburg will counter with RH Austin Voth, who is on a rehabilitation assignment for the Washington Nationals. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 FM, 1410 AM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com. It will also be Fan Appreciation Night with a Kurtis Blow Post Game Concert.
Harrisburg 2-6-0Hartford 5-6-2
WP- Brandon Gold (12-5)
LP- Kevin McGowan (1-3)
S- Alexander Guillen (1)
T- 2:07
A- 6,381
