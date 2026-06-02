Three Points Secured for Monterey Bay!!!
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Riley Bidois scored a pair of goals to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium as the hosts took their second consecutive victory and brought United's six-game undefeated streak to an end.
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