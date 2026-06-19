Monterey Bay FC Falls 2-0 on the Road against FC Tulsa

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC (3-8-2, 11 points) suffered a 2-0 defeat to FC Tulsa (5-3-4, 19 points) at ONEOK Field in USL Championship action. Despite controlling possession for much of the night, the Crisp-and-Kelp were unable to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Tulsa side.

Fresh off a three-match unbeaten run in league play, Monterey Bay FC entered the midweek contest looking to continue its recent momentum away from home. The visitors settled into the match well and saw plenty of the ball early, but FC Tulsa remained organized defensively and capitalized on its opportunities in transition. The opening goal came in the 26th minute when Logan Dorsey finished off a Tulsa attack to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Monterey Bay looked to respond after the break and Head Coach Alex Covelo turned to his bench early, introducing Omari Glasgow at halftime in search of an attacking spark. However, Tulsa doubled its lead just six minutes into the second half when Lamar Batista found the back of the net in the 51st minute, putting the hosts firmly in control of the match.

The Crisp-and-Kelp continued to push forward despite the setback and controlled 64% of possession on the evening. Monterey Bay also finished nearly even in total shots, trailing Tulsa by just one attempt, while spending significant stretches in the attacking half. Tulsa's defense, however, limited the visitors to only two shots on target and consistently denied clear scoring opportunities.

Eduardo Blancas and Nick Ross were among the substitutes introduced during the second half as Monterey Bay searched for a way back into the contest. The visitors remained committed to their possession-based approach and created dangerous moments around the box, recording 14 touches in the opposition penalty area, but were unable to convert their chances into goals.

Defensively, Monterey Bay continued to battle throughout the night, with the back line working hard to prevent the scoreline from growing larger. Tulsa finished with three shots on target and made the most of its opportunities, while Monterey Bay struggled to find the final pass needed to unlock the home side's defense.

Although the result snapped Monterey Bay FC's recent run of positive results, the performance showed several encouraging signs. In addition, MBFC's newly acquired player, Anisse Saidi, made his debut at the 77th minute in this game and came out pressuring FC Tulsa. The Crisp-and-Kelp once again controlled possession against a quality opponent and remained competitive throughout the contest despite the two-goal deficit.

Monterey Bay FC will now return home looking to bounce back in front of its supporters at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday against El Paso Locomotive for Rodeo Night presented by Taylor Farms at 7:00 PM. The Crisp-and-Kelp will aim to quickly turn the page as they continue their USL Championship campaign and seek to build on the progress shown during the club's recent stretch of improved performances.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.