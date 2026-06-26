Integris Strengthens Partnership with Monterey Bay Football Club

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Integris Wealth Management is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with the Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC), continuing as a proud partner of the organization. As one of the club's Founding Sponsors, Integris is excited to support the Monterey Bay FC's efforts to grow the game across the Central Coast and create local opportunities that bring our community together.

"We are proud to continue growing our relationship with Integris, an organization that shares our commitment to serving and strengthening the Monterey Bay community," said Monterey Bay FC Chairman Oliver Wyss. "Their support extends far beyond sponsorship, and we are grateful to have a trusted partner that believes in our mission, our supporters, and the positive impact we can create together throughout Monterey County."

Building on this commitment, the partnership has created opportunities for our Integris team members to bond over shared experiences together, including a recent Meet-and-Greet event hosted in the stadium lounge.

Integris team members watched a live training session and connected with Club players in a relaxed setting over lunch. Observing from the sidelines, the firm staff had a behind-the-scenes look at the players' conditioning work - from technical drills, passing patterns, and attacking sequences, to goal-scoring exercises. The strikers and midfielders took turns attacking the box, practicing one-touch shots, volleys, and breakaway opportunities as goalkeepers reacted in real time.

Events like these highlight the unique value of the partnership - creating meaningful moments that strengthen the personal relationships that Integris strives to build with our staff, our clients, local professionals, and the broader community.

"It's incredibly rewarding to support a local professional team in our community. We value the opportunity to support young athletes in building careers doing what they love, while also sharing in the excitement of having a team compete at the professional level right here at home. It's a partnership that brings energy, connection, and a lot of enjoyment for everyone involved, "said Mike Leavy, Integris Wealth Management Partner, Advisor, and Chief Investment Officer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2026

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