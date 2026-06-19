Match Preview: Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Location: Cardinale Stadium

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Tickets: https://seatgeek.com/monterey-bay-fc-tickets

Themes & Promotions: Rodeo Night Presented by Taylor Farms

WATCH: ESPN+

Monterey Bay FC returns home this Saturday, June 20, 2026, for a Western Conference showdown against El Paso Locomotive FC in a USL Championship Week 16 contest at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT as the Crisp-and-Kelp look to bounce back in front of their home supporters. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC enters the match following a road trip to Oklahoma where the club fell 2-0 to FC Tulsa. Despite the result, the Crisp-and-Kelp controlled possession for much of the contest and continued to show the progress that has fueled an improved run of form over recent weeks. Monterey Bay will now look to return to the attacking performances that helped produce victories over Birmingham Legion FC and Sporting Club Jacksonville earlier this month.

El Paso Locomotive FC arrives in Seaside as one of the Western Conference's top-performing sides. The Locomotive have enjoyed a strong first half of the season behind a balanced attack and organized defensive structure. El Paso has consistently been among the conference leaders in points and will be looking to continue its momentum with another positive result away from home.

Saturday's contest will also provide Monterey Bay with an opportunity to avenge an earlier meeting between the two clubs this season. On March 14, El Paso earned a 3-0 victory over Monterey Bay at Cardinale Stadium in a match that saw the visitors capitalize on their chances despite a competitive performance from the hosts. Since that meeting, Monterey Bay has shown significant growth under Head Coach Alex Covelo and will aim to deliver a different result this time around.

Head-to-Head

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between Monterey Bay FC and El Paso Locomotive FC in 2026. El Paso claimed the first matchup earlier this season, but Monterey Bay will look to use home-field advantage and recent improvements to earn an important result in front of the Cardinale Stadium faithful on Rodeo Night presented by Taylor Farms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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