Monterey Bay FC Signs Quinton Elliot on Loan from Columbus Crew

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - Friday - Monterey Bay FC today announced that the club has acquired defender Quinton Elliot from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Elliot, 22, signed a Homegrown contract with the Columbus Crew after starring for Indiana University and helping the Hoosiers win the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2024. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Elliot developed in the Crew Academy before continuing his collegiate career at the University of Louisville and Indiana University.

"This is a strong addition to our back line," said Head Coach Alex Covelo "Quinton is a talented defender with a strong background in a successful professional environment. He has shown the ability to defend at a high level, contribute in possession, and impact matches on both sides of the ball. We're excited to welcome him to Monterey Bay FC for the remainder of the season."

Elliot signed with Columbus Crew 2 in February 2025 and quickly established himself as a key contributor. During the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, he made 25 appearances with 22 starts, recording three goals and one assist while helping anchor the team's back line.

Prior to turning professional, Elliot enjoyed a standout collegiate career. Across two seasons at Louisville, he made 39 appearances with 38 starts, tallying two goals and eight assists. He then transferred to Indiana University, where he started all 21 appearances in 2024, contributing three goals and three assists. His performances earned him First Team All-Big Ten honors and helped lead the Hoosiers to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Elliot also has previous championship experience within the Columbus organization, appearing in seven matches for Crew 2 during the club's inaugural MLS NEXT Pro championship-winning season in 2022.

Transaction: Monterey Bay FC acquires defender Quinton Elliot from Columbus Crew for the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season.







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