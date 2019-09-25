Three More Returning Players Added to K-Wings Roster

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday the signing of defensemen Tyler Ganly and Brandon Lubin, as well as forward Luke Sandler for the 2019-20 season.

Ganly, 24, compiled 12 points (4g, 8a) in 48 games for the K-Wings last season after spending his first three pro seasons in the Carolina Hurricanes organization. The Hurricanes drafted the Mississauga, Ontario native in the 6th Round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, and Ganly split his time between the ECHL's Florida Everblades and American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, save for one game with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2015-2018.

"I'm excited for the new season," said Ganly. "I started to play some of my best hockey toward the end of last season, gaining confidence from the coaches. Unfortunately it was cut short due to injury. This season I'm coming in with confidence wanting to help our team win a championship."

Lubin, 28, appeared in 14 games for the K-Wings towards the end of 2018-19 after spending most of the season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts. While also skating in five games for the Fort Wayne Komets and one game for the Utah Grizzlies, the Commerce Township, Michigan native has spent most of his first three pro seasons with the SPHL, split between Evansville, Fayetteville and Pensacola.

"It's a great honor and privilege to be back with the Wings this season," said Lubin. "From the coaching staff, equipment staff, players, fans and front office, they make sure you're given the best tools to be the best you can. I can't wait to get the season started and be back with the Wings family to help the team have a great season.

Sandler, 26, racked up 13 points (11g, 2a) and 124 penalty minutes in 59 games for Kalamazoo last season after the Wings acquired him in a trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. The Chicago, Illinois native has also spent time with the ECHL's Elmira Jackals and Brampton Beast, as well as Peoria, Louisiana, Evansville and Knoxville in the SPHL. He established himself as a full-time ECHL player in 2017-18 with Atlanta, where he posted 22 points (10g, 12a) and 190 penalty minutes in 65 games.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this great organization again this year," said Sandler. "The environment in Kalamazoo is the best in the league, and that's the kind of environment you want to be in and the type of organization you want to play for. With key pieces coming back and the addition of some great pickups, it is crazy how good we can be and how far we can go."

A full training camp roster will be announced prior to Monday's first practice, as Kalamazoo prepares for its season opener Saturday, Oct. 12 at Fort Wayne. Two preseason games are scheduled against the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Oct. 4 at Wings Event Center and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game. Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10.

