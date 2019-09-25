NYS Building & Construction Trades Council, New York Helmets to Hardhats Donate Tickets for Military Veterans

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today the New York State Building & Construction Trades Council on behalf of New York Helmets to Hardhats have donated 100 tickets to military veterans groups.

The tickets donated will be for the Adirondack Thunder's Military Appreciation Night on October 25th vs. the Worcester Railers. The donation is a part of the Thunder's "Seats for Service" initiative, where the team and local businesses partner to give back to those who have served their country.

"The NYS Building & Construction Trades Council is proud to support the Adirondack Thunder in their Military Appreciation Night," Executive Director Megan Pliscofsky said. "It is important for the community to honor our servicemen and women for all that they do to defend our nation and this night, as well as the 'Hero of the Game' during the hockey season is a wonderful way that the Adirondack Thunder allows us to do so."

NYS Building & Construction Trades Council was established in 1958 and currently represents over 200,000 unionized construction workers in New York State. The belief of the organization is that every worker deserves a fair wage and safe working conditions, and they partner with the trades that build our roads, bridges, schools, and office buildings. NY Helmets to Hardhats is a 501c3 initiative to assist transitioning military members begin careers in NY Building Trades Unions and affiliated Employers.

"We are so honored to be able to give back to military veterans groups," Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "We try to do anything we can to help these courageous people who have made and continue to make incredible sacrifices for our country. To be able to partner with people and businesses around the area just goes to show how special of a community we live in."

Interested in donating as well? Call Molly Coventry at 518-480-3355 ext. 315 or email mcoventry@echlthunder.com for more information. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder or visit ECHLThunder.com.

