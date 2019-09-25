Thunder Inks Two Defensemen for 2019-20

September 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defensemen Patrik Parkkonen and Derian Hamilton for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"Patrik has played in some of the best leagues in the world," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He's excited to get back to North America. We're counting on him to run one of our power plays and be a major contributor on that unit."

Parkkonen, 26, returns to North America for the first time since 2011-12. A native of Porvoo, Finland, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound defenseman played two seasons for the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. Parkkonen collected 33 points (7g, 26a) in 110 games in his two seasons with the Tigers. He returned to his native country to finish his junior career and turned pro in 2015-16, signing with Lausitzer Fuchse (DEL2). In 2016-17, he led all defensemen in assists (38) and points (50). Last season, he played in the EBEL for Orli Znojmo, where he tallied 26 points (7g, 19a) in 45 games.

Hamilton, 25, turns pro after playing a four-year career at Penn State University. At the end of last season, the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder signed an Amateur Tryout agreement with the Norfolk Admirals and appeared in three games. A native of Port McNeill, British Columbia, Hamilton saw action in 85 games, registering 13 points (1g, 12a) for the Nittany Lions.

"Derian is a smooth skating, right handed defenseman who came highly recommended. He had a solid career at Penn State, which has turned into a very good collegiate program. I'm excited to see what he can add to our back-end."

