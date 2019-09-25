Oilers Re-Sign Hard-Nosed Forward Alex Kromm

September 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Alex Kromm.

Kromm, 27, returns to the Oilers after a career-best season in 2018-19, registering career highs in goals (8), assists (12), points (24), PIM (90), games played (62) and plus-minus (12).

"He works his tail off every day," head coach Rob Murray said of Kromm. "He's a role player that knows where he fits on the team, and some guys don't get that. He's a very dependable player that plays a physical game. He'll fight if he has to, but his calling card is the fact that he always finishes his hits hard. "

The 5'11, 185 lbs. forward finished second in PIM earned in an Oilers' sweater and fifth among all Oilers' forwards in plus-minus. Kromm appeared in six postseason games before sustaining an injury.

Prior to arriving in Tulsa, Kromm spent time with the Rapid City Rush and Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, playing in 68 games between the two teams. Kromm also played 39 games in the SPHL for the Columbus Cottonmouths.

The Penticton, BC native played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, compiling 48 points (19G, 29A) in 111 games for the Pointers. Kromm capped off his college career with a Division 3 National Championship his senior season.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.