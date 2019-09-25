Cyclones Add Hulton as Training Camp Approaches

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed rookie forward Hayden Hulton to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"Hayden is a responsible and hardworking player that will be an experienced rookie," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "During his university career, he was a leader and provided Carleton with a reliable defensive forward that could be counted on."

A native of Kingston, Hulton recently completed a successful collegiate career at Carleton University in Ottawa. He accounted for seven goals and 25 assists in 112 career games for the Ravens, including a career-high five goals and four assists in the 2016-17 season. He also served as team captain during his fifth year in 2018-19. He has also skated in 12 playoff games for the Ravens, accounting for a pair of goals in those contests.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the Cincinnati Cyclones organization," remarked Hulton. I have only heard great things about the city, organization, and its fans, and I look forward to bringing energy and excitement into the lineup this season."

Prior to turning pro, Hulton played junior hockey for Brockville Braves of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) for three seasons. He amassed 84 points (33g, 51a) in 163 career games, and served as an alternate captain and team captain during his second and third years, respectively.

