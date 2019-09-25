Taylor Doherty, Jacob Cardwell Sign with Solar Bears

September 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with defensemen Taylor Doherty and Jacob Cardwell for the 2019-20 season.

Doherty, 28, makes his return to North America after spending the 2018-19 season under contract with HC Bílí Tyg?i Liberec of the Czech Extraliga, where he tallied six points (1g-5a) and 38 penalty minutes in 50 regular season games, helping his team clinch the regular season title. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound bluliner then skated in all 17 playoff matches for Liberec as the club reached the league finals before falling to HC Ocelá?i T?inec, four games to two.

Doherty previously suited up for the Solar Bears during the 2016-17 season, when he skated in 30 regular season games, logging 15 points (3g-12a) and 86 penalty minutes. The defenseman also recorded a +21 rating which tied for the team lead and set a new club single-season record. Doherty then led Orlando's defensive corps in playoff scoring with seven points (4g-3a) and 15 penalty minutes in seven playoff contests.

The veteran blueliner has spent the majority of his career in the American Hockey League, appearing in 257 contests with Providence, Toronto and Worcester, netting 43 points (7g-36a) and 397 penalty minutes. In 149 career ECHL games with Orlando, Atlanta and Rapid City, Doherty has collected 58 points (17g-41a) and 207 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Cambridge, Ontario, native spent his major junior career with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs, where he registered totals 137 points (38g-99a) and 458 penalty minutes in 263 games.

Doherty was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the second round (#57 overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Cardwell, 27, played for Czech Extraliga club HC Dynamo Pardubice during the 2018-19 season, totaling 11 points (2g-9a) and 77 penalty minutes in 34 regular season games, and added two penalty minutes in three playoff contests.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman has 131 combined games of professional experience with Pardubice and Slovakian club HC Nové Zámky, totaling 52 points (12g-40a) and 179 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Niagara Falls, Ontario played in the Canadian University system for both Brock University and Carleton University, posting combined totals of 35 points (10g-25a) and 46 penalty minutes in 40 games.

Cardwell played major junior hockey for the Belleville Bulls, Ottawa 67's and Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League, where he collected 106 points (27g-79a) and 253 penalty minutes in 270 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.