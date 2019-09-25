Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Cody Payne for 2019-20 Season

September 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed forward Cody Payne (to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 25-year-old enters his first pro season after spending the last three seasons from 2016-19 at the University of Prince Edward Island (USports) recording 70 points (39-31-70) along with 174 PIMS in 88 games and was a teammate with Ryan Mackinnon.

Prior to playing at the University of Prince Edward Island, Payne spent five seasons in the OHL from 2010-15 with the Oshawa Generals, Plymouth Whalers, Saginaw Spirit, and Niagara IceDogs accumulating 140 points (69-71-140) along with 281 PIMS in 286 games.

The Weston, FL native was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (145th overall).

"Cody is a big bodied forward that can play the wall or up the middle," Russell said. "He can score and will develop into a solid two way forward that is hard to play against."

The Railers now have 12 players signed for the 2019-20 season as Payne joins Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Kyle McKenzie, Drew Callin, Ross Olsson, Bo Brauer, Ivan Chukarov, Kyle Thomas, Anthony Florentino, Henrik Samuelsson, and Matt Schmalz as the signees.

Players will report to Worcester on Sept. 29th and will get on the ice Sept. 30th for Day 1 of Training Camp. Full Training Camp schedule to come at a later date.

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages and group outings by contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.