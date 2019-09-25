Stingrays Agree to Terms with Forward Dylan Steman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Steman for the 2019-20 season. The rookie forward from Maple Grove, Minn. began his professional career late last year with Hershey after completing his college season at Michigan Tech University.

Steman suited up in four games at the tail end of the Bears' regular season before seeing action in seven postseason contests during the team's Calder Cup Playoffs run. Prior to turning pro, the 25-year-old served as MTU's captain in his senior season and posted 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 37 games.

"We expect Dylan to come in here and make a huge impact right away with his effort, his skating and high-energy style of play," said Stingrays Head Coach Steve Bergin. "He gets in on the forecheck, gets under opponents' skin and plays a hard, heavy type of hockey.

"I got the opportunity to go up and watch him play firsthand when we went up to Charlotte to watch Hershey's playoff series there and I like what I saw in a small sample size. Then in talking to him off the ice, I could tell he's someone who is really engaged, thorough and very detailed."

Steman was part of three NCAA Tournament appearances with the Huskies in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The team also captured Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Tournament titles in 2017 and 2018, along with a regular season championship in 2016.

The left-shot forward said familiarity with the organization was a big reason he made the choice to join South Carolina.

"I just thought it'd be a really good fit," Steman said. "I'm already familiar with the systems and the organization as a whole and I've heard nothing but good things about the Stingrays organization, staff, city, and fans. It seems like a great place so I was definitely interested and then things just kind of came to fruition and came together."

Overall, Steman totaled 62 points in 154 career NCAA games during parts of five seasons from 2015-19. His career-high in scoring came as a freshman in 2014-15 when he posted 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).

"Any time you can add a rookie that also has Calder Cup Playoffs experience is huge for your team," Bergin said. "He's already got a taste, not only of the pros, but he's been in the American League playoffs so I think it will be a really good transition for him."

Prior to his time at Michigan Tech, Steman played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2012-14. After scoring 32 points in 58 games as a USHL rookie, the attacker added 30 points in 56 games while serving as an alternate captain for Cedar Rapids in his second junior campaign.

Steman also played high school hockey for Maple Grove High for two seasons (2010-12).

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

