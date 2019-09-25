Reliable Center Thomas Ebbing Inks Deal

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have brought in another reliable forward to the mix with the signing of forward Thomas Ebbing to a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. Ebbing played 55 games with Greenville last season after beginning the season in Fort Wayne.

Ebbing, who entered the year with significant AHL experience, provided a steady offensive contribution, and a valuable utility role as a reliable option at even strength or on special teams. The Michigan native routinely saw time in all three facets of the game.

The AHL took notice of his efforts in Greenville and Fort Wayne once more, as after the conclusion of the year, he was signed to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) by the Laval Rocket, AHL affiliate of the Montréal Canadiens. He had also played significant time with Laval during the 2017-18 season.

Overall, the looming third-year pro has 118 games of professional hockey experience between the AHL and ECHL.

Ebbing developed as a set-up man and shot blocking machine in college at Michigan State University. With the Spartans, he led the Big Ten in shot blocks as a freshman with 45, finished with 49 blocks, the most in the conference as a sophomore, and his 59 as a junior were fourth in the entire NCAA.

Ebbing spent one year in North America's sole Tier I junior hockey league, the USHL, as a member of the Chicago Steel. His solid year earned him a trip to the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Muskegon, and a ranking by NHL Central Scouting for the 2013 NHL Draft.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Lincoln Griffin (22)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

F - Ryan Horvat (26)

F - Thomas Ebbing (24)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

D - Chad Duchesne (24)

G - Kyle Hayton (25)

