Gladiators public training camp dates announced

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators Training Camp kicks off next week and is open to the public. Get a sneak peek at some of your favorite players and the new stars who have just joined the team for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Catch them in action as they prepare at the Duluth Ice Forum on 2300 Satellite Boulevard Northwest in Duluth, Georgia 30097. Below is the training camp schedule to drop in and check out your hometown team.

Duluth Ice Forum Public Practice Schedule:

10/3 - 10am-12pm

10/4 - 10am-12pm

10/5 - 10am-12pm

10/6 - 3pm-5pm Fan Fest Scrimmage (Autograph session after the game)

10/7 - 10:30am-12:30pm

10/8 - 10:30am-12:30pm

10/9 - 10:30am-11:30am

10/10 - 10:30am-12:00pm

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region.

