Mavericks Unveil New Third Jerseys

September 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks revealed a new look Wednesday unveiling their new grey third jerseys.

The new look is a departure from the Mavericks' traditional orange third jerseys after the popularity of the Mavericks' grey Charlie Hustle warmup jerseys worn before every home game during the 2018-19 season.

Authentic gray third jerseys are now available for sale at the Top Shelf Team Store at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Team store hours are 11AM to 7PM Wednesday and Thursday and 11AM to 5PM Friday and Saturday.

Visit kcmavericks.com to view more photos of the Mavericks' new third jerseys.

Mavericks training camp opens on Monday, September 30. The Mavericks annual Black and Orange will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 and the event is open to the public. The Mavericks will also face the Allen Americans in a preseason exhibition at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, October 4. Tickets for the preseason exhibition start at just $10 and are available on ticketmaster.com.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.