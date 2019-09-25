Americans Open House this Saturday Features New Ice Angels Squad

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will have an open house this Saturday from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at Allen Event Center in preparations for the upcoming season.

Come see the 2019-2020 Ice Angels Squad for the first time, as the ladies will be on hand from 12 noon until 1:00 pm to meet and greet fans, as well as sign autographs for the kids.

Allen Americans Ticket Representatives will be onsite to show fans the best available seats at the AEC for the upcoming season. If you haven't taken care of your seats yet, you can do so this Saturday.

This will also be the first opportunity to pickup season tickets. Both full and half season plans will be available. Fans need to enter through the Americans Team Store.

FREE popcorn and one-dollar sodas will be available for fans throughout the event. The Americans lone preseason game will be on Friday, October 4th in Kansas City. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, October 11th against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for more information .

Team News - The Allen Americans announced a team-record 16 players attended American Hockey League Camps this past weekend, with ten at Iowa Wild camp, four with the San Antonio Rampage, and one each at Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign training camps.

