Three-Goal Third Period Helps Firebirds Continue Their Streak

January 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. 9,473 were on hand for a third period comeback to extend Coachella Valley's win streak to five and point streak to 13.

San Diego netted the first goal of the game at the 1:26 mark of the first period. Pavol Regenda drove to the net and snuck the puck past Christopher Gibson to give the Gulls an early 1-0 edge. Ian McKinnon and Eddie Wittchow each dropped the gloves for the Firebirds in the opening period, which concluded with San Diego ahead by a goal.

The Firebirds tied the game in the second period after a turnover inside the Gulls' zone. Tye Kartye stole the puck and wristed a shot over the shoulder of Olle Eriksson Ek at 8:03. The goal was Kartye's seventh of the season and was unassisted. The Gulls regained their lead with just two minutes left in the second. Glenn Gawdin banked the puck off Gibson and into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Coachella Valley started the third period with fire. Jimmy Schuldt ripped a shot from the slot that was tipped by Kole Lind to tie the game just 2:54 into the frame. Tye Kartye earned the secondary assist. Just 25 seconds later, Jesper Froden cashed in on an odd man rush to give the Firebirds their first lead of the game. The goal was Froden's team-leading 22nd of the season and the assists were awarded to Max McCormick and Andrew Poturalski.

Cameron Hughes added an insurance marker at the 8:41 mark to make it 4-2. Austin Poganski and Ville Petman helped on Hughes' fifth of the year.

Christopher Gibson made 26 saves on 28 shots for the Firebirds in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 27-6-3-1 on the season. Coachella Valley came up empy on the powerplay but finished perfect on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds hit the road for a two-game stint in Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Wild this Thursday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games is set for 5:00pm PT.

