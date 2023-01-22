Iowa Wild Assigns Balmas to Heartlanders

January 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned forward Mitchell Balmas to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

