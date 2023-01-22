Mccormick's Overtime Goal Propels Firebirds Over Reign

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign in overtime on Saturday night by the final score of 5-4. Max McCormick netted a hat trick, including the overtime game-winner, in a back-and-forth battle with the Reign that saw the Firebirds extend their point streak to 12 straight and their win streak to four.

The Firebirds drew first blood just 1:56 into the game. Max McCormick took the puck off the stick of Reign defenseman Jordan Spence and skated into the offensive zone, wiring it past Cal Petersen to give Coachella Valley an early 1-0 edge. Ontario evened up the score at the 10:18 mark after a Martin Chromiak strike.

Chromiak put the Reign ahead with his second goal of the game, this time on the powerplay, at the 11:01 mark of the middle frame. Down by one in the final minute of the second period, Matt Tennyson fired the puck through traffic, deflecting off the stick of Luke Henman and into the net to tie it up at 2-2. The goal was Henman's fourth of the season and came with just 32 seconds left in the period.

Early in the third period, the Firebirds were awarded a powerplay after Alan Quine was called for tripping. Max McCormick set up Tye Kartye to put Coachella Valley back on top, 3-2. Martin Chromiak tied the game for Ontario with his second powerplay goal of the game to collect the hat trick.

Coachella Valley regained their lead with the second goal of the contest by Max McCormick, redirecting a Jesper Froden shot into the net. The Reign pulled even on their third powerplay goal of the night following an Aidan Dudas tip with five minutes left in regulation.

The two teams needed overtime to sort out who would leave with the extra point. Andrew Poturalski fed the puck to Max McCormick in the offensive zone. McCormick circled the zone before wrapping the puck around the net, banking it off the left pad of Petersen into the net to secure the hat trick and the overtime winner for Coachella Valley. Brogan Rafferty earned the secondary assist at 3:32 of the extra session.

Joey Daccord made 29 saves on 33 shots for the Firebirds in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 26-6-3-1 on the season. Coachella Valley went 2-for-4 on the powerplay and finished 2-for-5 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds return home to face the San Diego Gulls tomorrow, Sunday, January 22nd. Puck drop is set for 3pm.

